UMH Properties’ (UMH) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMH Properties

UMH Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

UMH opened at $16.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -546.63%.

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

In related news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $155,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,049.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $2,930,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,377,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in UMH Properties by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 244,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 124,019 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in UMH Properties by 6.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 657,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 37,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in UMH Properties by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 625,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 110,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.