Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.38.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $215.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $215.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $405,000. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 82,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

