Moelis & Company (MC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on June 20th

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

Moelis & Company has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% annually over the last three years. Moelis & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 95.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 1.9 %

Moelis & Company stock opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $58.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.72.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.30 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $6,747,370.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,511,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $6,747,370.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,511,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Eric Cantor sold 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $939,278.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,302,393.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,225. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

