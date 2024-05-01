CVR Partners, LP (UAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 1.92 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $7.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

NYSE UAN opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $869.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.29. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $104.86.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.62 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 25.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

