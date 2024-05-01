Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 38,782,043 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 25,770,016 shares.The stock last traded at $1.11 and had previously closed at $0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.20.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DNA

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.37 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 48.23% and a negative net margin of 355.08%. Ginkgo Bioworks’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 865,079 shares in the company, valued at $908,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 865,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,878.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at $921,701.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.