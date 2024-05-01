Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.48 on May 17th

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 1.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35.

Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Ameriprise Financial has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $37.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

AMP stock opened at $411.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.75. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $279.85 and a twelve month high of $440.67.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total value of $999,967.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,857,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,326 shares of company stock valued at $29,775,593. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.57.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

