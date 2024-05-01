OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.
OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. OceanFirst Financial has a payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.
OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $878.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
