OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. OceanFirst Financial has a payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $878.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCFC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

