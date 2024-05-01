FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

FinWise Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FINW opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.76. FinWise Bancorp has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $14.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

About FinWise Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.