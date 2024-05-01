FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.
FinWise Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FINW opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.76. FinWise Bancorp has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $14.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.
About FinWise Bancorp
FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FinWise Bancorp
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Humana Leaves Shareholders in Limbo on 2025 EPS Guidance
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- IBM Sings the Blues on Mixed Pockets of Strength
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.