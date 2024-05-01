SingularityNET Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $783.65 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001380 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $783.65 million and $109.81 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011722 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,833.44 or 1.00110483 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012784 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050192 with 1,282,172,952.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.80996156 USD and is down -6.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $95,906,019.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

