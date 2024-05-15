Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 35,232 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,232 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Dominion Energy worth $40,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,025,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,026. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

