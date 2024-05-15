Fagan Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 1.2% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 173,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 32,909 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,211,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $51.98. 1,108,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,612. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.60. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

