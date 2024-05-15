Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,627 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of General Mills worth $40,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.6% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.06.

General Mills stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.83. 3,846,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,882. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.58. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,765 shares of company stock valued at $745,822 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

