Euronet Worldwide’s (EEFT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

EEFT stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.96. 237,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,961. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 548,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $54,947,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $35,309,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 48.6% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,069,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,912,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $31,186,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

