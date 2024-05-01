Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 28.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion and $63,959.41 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,841,202,420 coins and its circulating supply is 35,643,120,919 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,841,202,420.119 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.55802365 USD and is up 21.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $63,384.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars.

