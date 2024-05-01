Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $72.99. 472,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,773,652.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,975,349.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,773,652.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,975,349.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $6,121,298.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,299,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Guggenheim increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.18.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Earnings History for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

