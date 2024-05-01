Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $72.99. 472,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,773,652.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,975,349.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,773,652.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,975,349.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $6,121,298.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,299,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Guggenheim increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.18.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

