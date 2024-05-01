Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,832 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Walmart by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 54,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Walmart by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,090,000 after buying an additional 138,770 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,035,551 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.38%.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.