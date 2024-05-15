Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 17.7% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $35,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.42. The company had a trading volume of 54,535,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,994,664. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,803 shares of company stock worth $56,124,840 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.