Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 12,673 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,673 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 121,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 20,112 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 64,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 28,752 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 290,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 377,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,984,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

