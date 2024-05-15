Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,510 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $52,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 33,600.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,658,000 after buying an additional 294,337 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,908,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,474,000 after buying an additional 172,577 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $38,275,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 484,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,247,000 after buying an additional 127,303 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,560,000 after buying an additional 118,721 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock traded up $4.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.23. 809,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,582. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,519.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,547. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

