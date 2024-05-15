Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,934 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,824,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after purchasing an additional 437,069 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,756,000 after purchasing an additional 137,454 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $516,362,000 after acquiring an additional 52,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price (down previously from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.79.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.79. The company had a trading volume of 902,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,458. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $385.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.93 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

