Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $2.71 on Wednesday, reaching $127.52. 8,534,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,709,336. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day moving average of $92.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a PE ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $130.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 395,446 shares of company stock worth $45,156,253. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.