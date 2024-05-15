Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,647 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,459 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $54,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock remained flat at $269.62 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $196.74 and a one year high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

