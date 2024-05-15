Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 571,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,131 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Microchip Technology worth $48,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $225,800,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,815,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after buying an additional 1,386,924 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 122.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,529,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,353,000 after acquiring an additional 840,526 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,863,000 after acquiring an additional 714,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 173.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,062,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,937,000 after acquiring an additional 673,924 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.36. 4,942,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,508,095. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.03.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.452 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

