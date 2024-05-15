Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,948 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Emerson Electric worth $63,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.82. 1,841,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,930. The firm has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.29 and its 200-day moving average is $100.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

