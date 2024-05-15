M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,429,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 244,731 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Eversource Energy worth $88,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 177,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,434 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.41. 1,146,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

