Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $96.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.05 and a 12 month high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $3,713,269.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,105.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $3,713,269.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,105.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,501 shares of company stock worth $10,141,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

