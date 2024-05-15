Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,447 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Autodesk worth $50,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Autodesk by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,614. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.45. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

