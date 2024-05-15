Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 13,274 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Extra Space Storage worth $53,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,786,000 after buying an additional 211,395 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of EXR traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.08. The company had a trading volume of 941,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,456. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $164.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Barclays started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXR

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.