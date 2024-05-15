M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,136 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,410 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $62,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 142.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,125,000 after buying an additional 951,730 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,913,000 after buying an additional 941,193 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,751,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,020,000 after acquiring an additional 866,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,453,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,208,000 after purchasing an additional 715,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 749,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,953,000 after purchasing an additional 691,172 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.49. 1,200,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800,499. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $58.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

