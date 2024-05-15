Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,132 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $58,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after buying an additional 652,924 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,965,000 after purchasing an additional 158,075 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 360,914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,807,000 after purchasing an additional 151,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,176,000 after buying an additional 68,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,010.38. 353,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,085.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,025.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.64.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $27,524,597 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

