Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $51.72 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,224 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Aflac worth $51,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Aflac Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.48. 1,949,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,160. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average is $82.28. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,610. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

