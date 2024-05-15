M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $9.86 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Eagle Materials worth $9,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.50.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

EXP stock traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.95. 167,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.05. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $145.03 and a one year high of $276.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

