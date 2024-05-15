Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,632 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $49,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 716.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2,410.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.14.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,534. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

