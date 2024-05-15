Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $9,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 482,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.40. 378,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,870. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $148.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.51.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.96.

In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $1,987,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,454.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $725,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,965.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $1,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,454.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,164 shares of company stock worth $23,078,442 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

