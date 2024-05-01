Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 297 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CME Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,029,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,841,000 after acquiring an additional 70,588 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,668,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,435,000 after acquiring an additional 172,264 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,579,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,604,000 after acquiring an additional 125,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CME Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,465,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,847,000 after acquiring an additional 217,101 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

Shares of CME opened at $209.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

