Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after buying an additional 121,279 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $8,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

