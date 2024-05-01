Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 13,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 31.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 18.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $187.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.18.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

