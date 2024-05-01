Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,359 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,359 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,787,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,337,000 after acquiring an additional 298,116 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,021,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,875,000 after purchasing an additional 359,562 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,411,000 after purchasing an additional 254,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,934,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,325,000 after purchasing an additional 145,472 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Masco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,333,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,288,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

