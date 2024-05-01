Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Fortinet stock opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,139 shares of company stock worth $8,977,876. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

