Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,173 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,665,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $4,530,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBL. Barclays dropped their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $117.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.60 and a 200-day moving average of $130.54. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

