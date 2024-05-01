Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,996,000 after buying an additional 138,142 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,221,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,815,000 after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,301,000 after purchasing an additional 77,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,850,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,006,000 after purchasing an additional 170,774 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.89.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB opened at $248.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The firm has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

