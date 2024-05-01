Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,938,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,647,816. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.15 and a 52-week high of $189.77.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.