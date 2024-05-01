Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $693,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 3.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. TD Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of PAYX opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

