Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,524 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $292.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.58 and a 200 day moving average of $270.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 812.63, a PEG ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

