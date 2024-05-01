Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 256 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 69.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at $101,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 1.4 %

BERY stock opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

