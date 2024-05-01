Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,051,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 778.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,215,000 after purchasing an additional 418,976 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,554,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,513.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 379,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,331,000 after purchasing an additional 355,670 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE opened at $178.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

