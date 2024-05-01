Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 7,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $872.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $954.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $811.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

