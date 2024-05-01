Intrust Bank NA Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 21,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on D. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.55. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.