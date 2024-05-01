Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 377,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,104,000 after purchasing an additional 234,883 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,122,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,521,000 after acquiring an additional 169,517 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,074,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,385,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,743,000 after purchasing an additional 104,272 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:WMS opened at $156.94 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $176.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

