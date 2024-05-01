Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,492,000 after acquiring an additional 75,038 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,809 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 470,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,465,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 61.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,983,000 after buying an additional 150,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.90.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $189.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $204.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

